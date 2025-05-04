Our elderly deserve better: A call for change

By Kayley Mifsud

After my grandfather recently became a resident at Mount Alvernia, Gibraltar’s elderly care home, I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting on his experience and the experiences of so many others like him and I felt compelled to share my thoughts. I feel it’s important to share what I’ve seen and heard during his first month there, in hopes of sparking meaningful change.

If you spend even a short amount of time at Mount Alvernia, one issue becomes painfully clear: many of the residents are suffering from social isolation and emotional neglect. Boredom, loneliness, and a lack of mental stimulation are common concerns voiced by those living there. It doesn’t take long to realise that much of this stems from one simple but major problem - accessibility.

LOCATION PROBLEM

Mount Alvernia is perched on a steep hill, far from the town centre. The narrow, winding roads make parking difficult and make visiting nearly impossible, especially for elderly visitors or those with mobility struggles of their own. While there is a bus that travels to Mount Alvernia, it follows a single, limited route, making it an impractical option for many, especially the elderly. Currently, it only runs from Fish Market Steps via Line Wall Road, leaving out large parts of the community. Ironically, it’s also the only bus without a tracker, so elderly passengers are left waiting at stops with no idea when, or if, it’s coming. In the cold, rainy winter months, that wait can stretch to 45 minutes or more, which is simply unacceptable.

For wheelchair users, it’s even worse. The incline leading to the building is unsafe and practically impossible to manage, even with assistance. This means that residents, many of whom have limited mobility, are effectively trapped inside.

EMOTIONAL IMPACT

Before moving to Mount Alvernia, my grandfather was a patient at the GHA. We used to take him out for short strolls. He’d enjoy the sunshine, visit St Paul’s Church for mass, have a coffee nearby and chat with old friends. It was a simple pleasure, but one that brought him genuine joy.

Since moving, that joy has been stripped away. The only outdoor space available to residents is what’s referred to as a “garden,” but in reality, it’s a small concrete patio, roughly 24 square metres in size. Surrounded by steps and slopes, it's far from accessible. To make matters worse, it doubles as a smoking area for residents, staff, and visitors, making it unpleasant and in my opinion unsuitable many of times.

I now realise how vital those daily strolls were to my grandfather. They gave him something to look forward to, a reason to smile. That’s been taken away.

UNWELCOME VISITORS AND SAFETY

Some might think the regular presence of Gibraltar’s macaques adds charm to the location, but for many residents and visitors, it’s a source of fear.

The risk of being bitten or attacked means that even stepping outside can feel unsafe and residents often stay indoors as a result.

Following my regular visits, I can confirm this isn’t just an occasional nuisance but in actual fact it’s a real safety concern that deters both residents and visitors.

NEED FOR MODERN FACILITIES

While Mount Alvernia is not without its dedicated staff, the building itself is clearly showing its age. The infrastructure is undeniably outdated. It’s clear the building no longer meets modern standards for accessibility or comfort.

During just the first week of my grandfather’s stay, we noticed several maintenance issues including leaking pipes, broken doors, faulty lifts and, incredibly, not a single working kettle in the kitchen for over a month.

Televisions aren’t available for all, which was surprising.

I had expected something similar to the setup at the GHA, basic entertainment that could help pass the long hours of the day, especially for residents who spend much of their time alone.

BIGGER PICTURE

Gibraltar’s residential care system is under strain. Demand has outgrown capacity, and the long waiting lists reflect this. When elderly residents finally do secure a spot, they deserve a space that supports their dignity, their physical needs, and their emotional well-being.

I don’t want to be unfair to the staff at Mount Alvernia. Many of the staff both at Mount Alvernia and the GHA have been kind, patient, and incredibly compassionate toward my grandfather, and for that, my family and I are deeply grateful. But it’s clear that they, too, are limited by an under-resourced system. The workload is heavy, and not all carers receive the training they need to properly support the elderly, especially when it comes to mental health or complex medical needs. Some staff are undertrained, overworked, and unable to provide the level of care our elders deserve, not due to a lack of will, but a lack of support.

With better facilities and support, I truly believe these dedicated professionals could flourish.

MOMENT FOR REFLECTION

Of all the places within Mount Alvernia, the chapel is the one true sanctuary. It’s where I often sit with my grandfather to pray for peace, for strength, and most of all, for change.

Sadly, we’ve recently learned that since the onset of Covid, Sunday Mass hasn’t resumed for the residents.

What used to be a meaningful weekly tradition, a moment of reflection that gave residents a sense of normality and spiritual comfort, has been replaced with silence. Now, the chapel is being used for storage. The reason given? The air conditioning doesn’t work, and there’s no heating during the winter.

It’s disheartening to see such an important space neglected when it once brought so much comfort to those who need it most.

So I ask: When will we move the ERS to a better, more accessible location? When will we truly invest in our care facilities and workforce?

This is not just about fixing pipes or buying new TVs. It’s about showing our elderly that we value them, that their comfort, dignity, and happiness still matter.

These are the people who built our community, raised families, served their country, and shaped our culture. They deserve more than a cramped patio and outdated buildings. They deserve our respect and our action.

Our care homes must be modern, well-equipped, and easy to reach. Our staff must be supported and valued. And our elders - our mothers, fathers, grandparents - must be treated with the respect and compassion they’ve earned.

We often don’t realise how serious these issues are until they affect someone we love, and I admit I’ve been guilty of that too. But I urge our community to speak up now for our elders, and for the future we’d want for ourselves one day.

Let’s be the voice for those who can’t always speak for themselves.

Let’s stand together for what is right.

Our elders deserve better.