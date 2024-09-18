Outline planning filed for Montagu Pavilion redevelopment, proposing Wellness Centre and 48 new homes
An outline planning application has been filed with the Town Planning department for the creation of a development on the site of the historic Montagu Pavilion, with the Pavilion remaining in situ. The developer, WDF Properties ltd, is seeking permission for the refurbishment and change of use of the existing building, from offices to wellness...
