Wed 18th Sep, 2024

Outline planning filed for Montagu Pavilion redevelopment, proposing Wellness Centre and 48 new homes

Images courtesy of WSRM Architects Ltd

By Eyleen Gomez
18th September 2024

An outline planning application has been filed with the Town Planning department for the creation of a development on the site of the historic Montagu Pavilion, with the Pavilion remaining in situ. The developer, WDF Properties ltd, is seeking permission for the refurbishment and change of use of the existing building, from offices to wellness...

