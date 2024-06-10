Over 15,000 outstanding court warrants yet to be executed
There are over 15,000 outstanding warrants of arrest on the Rock, the Royal Gibraltar Police has confirmed. The figure was revealed to the Chronicle after Operation Emerald last week saw officers from multiple departments within the RGP team up to arrest seven people with warrants for fines totalling over £3,000. Warrants are only issued by...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here