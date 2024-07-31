Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 31st Jul, 2024

Overseas Santorini sails from Gibraltar after brief logistics stop, without refuelling

The Overseas Santorini pictured sailing into the Mediterranean on Tuesday afternoon. Photo courtesy of John Sanchez

By Brian Reyes
31st July 2024

A US-flagged tanker reportedly carrying military fuel to Israel sailed from Gibraltar in the early hours of Wednesday without refuelling. The Overseas Santorini arrived in Gibraltar’s eastern anchorage on Tuesday evening amid controversy over whether it would refuel here, with pro-Palestine campaigners calling on Mediterranean ports to block its entry. The ship was allowed into...

