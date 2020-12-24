Pandemic mounts challenges for policing over Christmas
Policing at Christmas time presents its own set of challenges, with driving under the influence and domestic violence being a priority for officers from the Royal Gibraltar Police. But with the Covid-19 pandemic, this has added to the list of challenges for Gibraltar’s officers who work to keep Gibraltar and its residents safe during the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here