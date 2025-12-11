Parliament appoints Nicholas Guerrero Mayor of Gibraltar, with Andrea Simpson as deputy

Nicholas Guerrero was formally appointed Mayor of Gibraltar following unanimous cross-party support for a motion in Parliament on Thursday, succeeding Carmen Gomez, who steps down after two years in the role.

Andrea Simpson was appointed Deputy Mayor as part of the same motion.

The motion was moved by the Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, during Thursday’s sitting, in the absence of the Chief Minister who is recovering from eye surgery.

Opening the debate, Dr Garcia paid tribute to Ms Gomez, highlighting the way she had carried out her duties despite periods of ill health and describing her contribution as selfless and marked by warmth and commitment to Gibraltar.

Members from both sides of the House joined in wishing her well in her continued recovery.

Dr Garcia set out Mr Guerrero’s long record of public service, from his time as chief executive of Gibraltar Air Terminal Limited to more than two decades at the Gibraltar Tourist Board, where he retired as chief executive in 2021.

He underlined Mr Guerrero’s role in promoting Gibraltar internationally through organisations such as MedCruise and said his experience of community work and public engagement made him well suited to the civic role at City Hall.

“Nicky has the qualities we expect from our next mayor,” he said, adding that the Government was confident Mr Guerrero and Ms Simpson would form a strong team and leave their own mark on an office that has evolved over seven decades.

For the Opposition, GSD MP Edwin Reyes confirmed his party’s continuing support for Mr Guerrero’s appointment, noting that Parliament had already endorsed a succession plan in 2023 under which Ms Gomez would serve as mayor and Mr Guerrero as her deputy.

He thanked Ms Gomez for discharging her duties “in a very efficient manner, even during difficult days when she was not in the best of health” and stressed the importance of a mayor who is approachable and rooted in the community.

Mr Reyes drew on personal memories of Mr Guerrero’s early involvement in public life and pointed to his professional background in hospitality and tourism as ideal preparation for the ceremonial and representational aspects of the role.

He also welcomed the prospect of a culturally active team at City Hall with Ms Simpson as deputy, saying the Opposition looked forward to supporting her in her new duties.

“We unanimously wish all the best to both Nicky and Andrea for the future in the fulfilment of the mayoral duties,” he said.

The Minister for Tourism and Culture, Christian Santos, himself a former mayor, spoke of the symbolic importance of the Office and its role in connecting institutions and citizens.

“The role of mayor is often described as ceremonial, and in many ways it is,” he said.

“But ceremonies matter, traditions matter, and symbols matter in a world that moves faster every day.”

Mr Santos recalled Mr Guerrero’s impact on Gibraltar’s cultural and tourism landscape, describing him as widely respected in the sector and as someone who has consistently showcased Gibraltar’s warmth, history, creativity and spirit.

He said this made him “exceptionally well suited” to the mayoralty.

Turning to Ms Simpson, Mr Santos highlighted her long-standing contribution to Gibraltar’s cultural life as a performer, teacher and mentor to younger artists, and spoke also from a personal perspective about their shared artistic journey, saying her qualities of empathy and authenticity would serve her well as deputy mayor.

“It is a role rooted in people, not politics, in presence, not power, and in empathy and not authority,” he said of the mayoralty.

The Minister for Heritage and the Environment, Dr John Cortes, added his own thanks to Ms Gomez, with whom he had worked closely when she served first as deputy mayor and then as mayor, and noted the recent succession of performers in the office as a reflection of Gibraltar’s strong cultural scene.

The motion was carried unanimously.

The Speaker offered Parliament’s thanks to Ms Gomez for her service and extended formal congratulations to Mr Guerrero and Ms Simpson on their appointments, expressing confidence that the new mayor would “excel in his new role”.