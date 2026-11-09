Patuka Press explores death in latest anthology

Patuka Press are launching their sixth anthology, this time centered on the theme of death and dying.

Patuka Press co-founder Giordano Durante told the Chronicle that while the anthology covers a “heavy and deeply personal” theme, it is an important part of the human experience that literature shouldn’t shy away from.

“I think it wouldn't be right for us to overlook it just because it's unpleasant or dreary or something that makes people uncomfortable," Mr Durante said.

“Death is part of the human experience, the same as birth and falling in love and remembering things and spending time with family.”

“Unfortunately, death as well is also part of human life.”

He added that Patuka Press have had a liberal approach and that contributions explore the idea of death in various forms, such as the ending of relationships, and even a poem about the death of a much beloved fishing boat after its engine stopped working.

“Some people talk about the afterlife,” Mr Durante said.

“Some people talk about facing a day of judgment in the moment when you die. We've had bodies, we've had encounters in graveyards. So death is a very wide theme.”

“It doesn't necessarily have to be down the depressing avenue towards that.”

He described how the contents of the anthology are wide and in some cases “quite humorous”.

“There are some comic stories, there are some ones where death is mocked, where the moment of death is made fun of or treated in a light-hearted manner,” he said.

The cover, which features a stone-like texture, was designed by Stefano Blanca Sciacaluga and evokes a gravestone.

Shifting from previous editions, the focus on Llanito had “taken more of a backseat” and contributors have chosen to write more either in English or in Spanish.

The pieces explore local traditions of a relatively quick burial within 24 hours and certain words and phrases associated with those practices.

Poetry stood out as the medium for this edition, but submissions also include pieces of fiction, and some works that foster debate.

The anthology is bringing together a collection of works from contemporary contributors.

It features Stefano Blanca Sciacaluga with El Difunto en su Mejor Momento; Mae Easter with The Rake’s Progress, Kiosko, and Encomium; Humbert Hernandez with Orfeo En Los Infiernos and I A Guillem with Sea Mist from the Strait of Gibraltar.

Sheridan Povedano contributed An Elegy, Written During the Summer and For The Butch, while Marisa Salazar's pieces include Wind, Patio Carcasses, After the Fireworks, Baton, Second Hand, Chamusquina, and Mariluz.

Jackie Andersons offers Come No Closer, My Billy, No Stone Unturned, and Still there, old friend?, followed by Brian Gordon with Arsenio and Y Es Cuando Te Vi…, and Naomi Duarte with La Muerte Libera.

There will also be additional poetry from Tessa Rosado-Standen's White Crow, Black Snow and Autumn; Charles Durante's Death in Two Spanish Poets: Antonio Machado and Federico García Lorca; Rebecca Calderon's The Final Wash; and Gabriel Moreno's On the Death of Elizabeth Barrett Browning.

Larry Lefkowitz contributed A Comedian's Progress; Martin Gonzalez is featured with Immortality, Rust to Rust, and The Greatest Alchemist; and L.J. Ballester wrote Kill Your AI Assistant.

Finally, rounding out the collection will be Davina Barbara with The Last Breath; Giordano Durante with Warblings; Jonathan Teuma with Finiquitar a la Muerte and Tanto Death Como Vida Hay; David Bentata with The Verdict and The Heavens Cried; Sonia Golt with Death and Dying, Dying Twice, and Compassionate Dying; Sophie Macdonald with La Hora Del Té; Elena Scialtiel with 1 0 0; and Eric Orcese with Orphan at Sixty.