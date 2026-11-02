British national convicted under Terrorism Act banned from Gib
A British national convicted for a minor offence under the Terrorism Act has been banned from Gibraltar and ordered to leave by November 11. Anthony Farrell, 66, was served with a prohibited immigrant notice by the Commissioner of Police acting in his role as Principal Immigration Officer. Farrell was convicted earlier this year for displaying...
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