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Mon 2nd Nov, 2026

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Local News

British national convicted under Terrorism Act banned from Gib

By Gabriella Ramagge
1st November 2026

A British national convicted for a minor offence under the Terrorism Act has been banned from Gibraltar and ordered to leave by November 11. Anthony Farrell, 66, was served with a prohibited immigrant notice by the Commissioner of Police acting in his role as Principal Immigration Officer. Farrell was convicted earlier this year for displaying...

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