Picardo urges Gibraltar to ‘hold its nerve’ and ignore Brexit ‘speculation’
Gibraltar is best served when it “holds its nerve, knows what it wants and goes and gets it”, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said yesterday as he expressed optimism that Gibraltar will achieve a good negotiated outcome at the conclusion of the Brexit process. In the first meeting of the House since the UK and Gibraltar’s...
