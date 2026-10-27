Pitching is a life skill we need now more than ever

By Denisse Matthews

A growing collaboration between the University of Gibraltar and Startup Grind Gibraltar highlights why practical experience and face to face interaction should never be a challenge.

COLLABORATION GROWTH WITH SHARED VALUE

What began as an invitation to speak to students at the University of Gibraltar four years ago has gradually developed into something more useful. Initially, it was an opportunity to share practical experience of entrepreneurship and running a business. Over time, students began attending Startup Grind Gibraltar events, meeting professionals from different industries and exploring opportunities beyond their studies. This year, that relationship has developed into a structured collaboration with the University's School of Business, connecting academic work with a real startup competition.

The progression reflects something fundamental to Startup Grind Gibraltar's value within the entrepreneurship and startup community locally. Not everyone who attends an event will establish a business, secure investment or find an immediate opportunity. But a conversation might introduce them to someone who can offer guidance or simply give them the confidence to participate. These experiences are difficult to measure even though they should not be underestimated. It also happens when you walk into a room with the right mindset.

HUMAN SKILLS WE CANNOT LOSE

During a yearly session delivered this month with second-year University students, the focus was on preparing and delivering a pitch. Beyond presenting a business idea, the exercise challenged students to find a problem, think of a solution, be concise, explain their reasoning and communicate with an audience. Connecting and confidence takes a bit of time to build. Yet towards the end, when students began presenting their ideas, the atmosphere changed. They became more engaged, explained their thinking and responded to questions.

One workshop cannot transform someone's confidence overnight, but it can provide an opportunity to practise skills that are increasingly important. Technology has transformed how we learn, work and communicate. It has improved efficiency, expanded access to information and created opportunities that previous generations could scarcely have imagined. At the same time, there is growing concern about how much of our interaction now takes place through screens, often replacing conversations and experiences that once happened naturally in person.

Speaking directly to people, explaining an idea and responding to unexpected questions requires different skills. This is a reality of younger generations. Many adults experience similar challenges and confidence in public speaking has never been universal. Being comfortable with technology does not automatically mean being comfortable communicating face to face. Nor should a quiet or hesitant student be mistaken for someone without ideas or ambition.

Pitching is commonly associated with entrepreneurs seeking investment, but it is something we do throughout our lives. We pitch ourselves during job interviews, propose ideas to colleagues, seek support for projects and explain decisions. The ability to communicate clearly, listen to feedback and respond thoughtfully is valuable in almost every walk of life. This is where the University's approach to combining academic learning with practical application becomes particularly relevant.

BRIDGING EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE

Second-year students studying the Bachelor of Business Administration (Hons) and BSc (Hons) Business and Computing develop and present ideas as part of their assessed coursework. They are encouraged to apply their knowledge, identify opportunities and communicate the potential of their ideas. The collaboration with Startup Grind Gibraltar provides a further opportunity for interested students to connect with the wider business community and explore what their work might become beyond the classroom.

Áine Panter, Head of School (Business) at the University of Gibraltar, welcomed the development of the relationship:

“Denise Matthews has been actively involved with the undergraduate Business programmes in the University for a number of years now where she regularly shares her experience with the students when preparing their entrepreneurial sales pitches. We are delighted therefore to take this association further by promoting the Pitch Battle to the students, and look forward to continuing the collaboration in the future.”

BEYOND THE COMPETITION PRIZE

Last year's inaugural Build Local, Think Global Pitch Battle attracted nine applications, including two University business students. By mid-October this year, 17 applications have been received across a range of sectors and stages of development. The competition offers £5,000 in funding, made possible through the support of people who believe in encouraging local entrepreneurship. Yet its wider purpose extends beyond the financial prize.

It creates a reason for people to develop their ideas, seek feedback, build confidence and become part of a community where experience, knowledge and introductions are shared. Startup Grind Gibraltar events are open to everyone without requiring paid membership, reflecting the belief that access to people and opportunities should not depend on whether someone already has an established business.

Applications for this year's Pitch Battle close on 31 October 2026, with six finalists progressing to the live final on 19 November at Sunborn Gibraltar.

Those interested in applying can do so at.

For University students, the competition offers a possible next step following their academic assessments. It provides an opportunity to test an idea in a different environment, engage with experienced professionals and experience the wider business community firsthand. Not every student will become an entrepreneur, nor should that be the expectation. The greater value lies in developing the confidence to participate, ask questions, exchange ideas and recognise the importance of human connection.

Education provides knowledge and understanding. Experience allows people to apply that knowledge, learn from mistakes and develop interpersonal skills that cannot be acquired through theory alone. What began as an annual classroom invitation is now creating opportunities for students to become part of a wider professional community.

And at a time when so much of our communication is mediated through technology, perhaps one of the most valuable things we can offer the next generation is simply more opportunities to meet, engage and learn from one another.