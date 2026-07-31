Govt expresses solidarity with Ceuta and reassures public ‘no reason for alarm’ in Gibraltar

The Gibraltar Government has expressed its solidarity with the people of Ceuta amid a migration crisis in the city, while reassuring the public that there is presently no cause for alarm in Gibraltar.

No.6 Convent Place was reacting after tens of thousands of migrants surged into Ceuta from Morocco, overwhelming police and emergency services after swimming around the breakwater at the Tarajal border and entering on foot.

Estimates from Ceuta authorities on Friday suggested as many as 60,000 people had entered the Spanish enclave unlawfully in recent days, most on Thursday.

The population of Ceuta is around 83,000.

At least 28 people are confirmed to have died in the attempt to swim across.

“The Government extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of those who have tragically lost their lives and expresses its solidarity with the people and authorities of Ceuta at this extraordinarily difficult time,” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

“Our thoughts are also with the Spanish emergency services, law enforcement agencies, humanitarian organisations and European authorities working under immense pressure to protect life, restore order and provide assistance to those affected.”

“The Government is maintaining close contact with the relevant authorities and wishes to reassure the people of Gibraltar that, while any consequences for Gibraltar are extremely unlikely, all necessary precautions are being taken.”

The Government said anyone who entered Spain or the wider Schengen area irregularly did not acquire a right to enter Gibraltar, seek employment or establish residence on the Rock.

Gibraltar’s immigration, employment and residence laws remain fully in force.

The Government said the Royal Gibraltar Police, the Borders and Coastguard Agency and other authorities were “already operating” with heightened vigilance following the implementation of the UK/EU treaty and “will continue to do so for the foreseeable future”.

“Where there are reasonable grounds to believe that a person already in Gibraltar has entered unlawfully or has no lawful basis to remain, the authorities will take the appropriate action under Gibraltar law,” No.6 said.

“This may include detention, removal or return to the frontier, subject in every case to the applicable legal procedures and the individual circumstances concerned.”

“The Government stresses that there is presently no reason for alarm in Gibraltar.”

“Our law enforcement and border agencies remain alert, coordinated and prepared to respond to any unlikely consequences arising from this emergency.”