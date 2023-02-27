Plans filed for new 34-floor building on Devil’s Tower Road
An outline planning application for a 34-floor mixed use development at 90 Devil’s Tower Road has been filed with the Town Planner. The proposed development would be higher than the adjacent E1 building, currently the tallest on Devil’s Tower Road. It includes plans for over 100 residential properties of different sizes and amenities including gyms,...
