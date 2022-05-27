Plans filed for new Old Town residential project
An outline planning application for the refurbishment and extension of 1 Fraser’s Ramp and 9 Shakery’s Passage has been filed with the Town Planner. The designs and planning statement that accompany the application have been produced by Gamma Architects and describe a proposal that includes a variety of apartment and duplex sizes to cater for...
