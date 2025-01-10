Plans filed to breathe new life into century-old building in heart of town
A full planning application has been filed with the Town Planner for the proposed refurbishment and redevelopment of No.2 George’s Lane and No 255-257 Main Street. The application, filed by YT Cathedral Square Ltd, also seeks permission to add an additional two storeys and roof terrace to the building. The development will have then nine...
