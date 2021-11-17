Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 17th Nov, 2021

Police coxswain recounts harrowing details of fatal collision at sea

By Brian Reyes
17th November 2021

The coxswain of a Royal Gibraltar Police patrol boat on Wednesday described the harrowing moments after his vessel collided with a suspect rigid-hulled inflatable boat during a high-speed chase at night at sea. The officer, who has been granted anonymity by the Coroner’s court, described how he had chased the RHIB at around 50 knots...

