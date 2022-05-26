Police Federation survey signals low morale in RGP despite reforms
A survey conducted by the Gibraltar Police Federation has found that many officers in the Royal Gibraltar Police suffer from low morale and have considered leaving the force in the past year. Over half of the 177 respondents who completed the survey – representing 77% of the Federation’s membership – said they had contemplated finding...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here