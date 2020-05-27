Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 27th May, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Police involved in another rescue at sea, prompting renewed calls to strengthen beach safety

Stock image of Eastern Beach By Eyleen Gomez

By Priya Gulraj
27th May 2020

Police officers intervened yesterday to rescue two young girls from rough seas in Eastern Beach, the latest in a string of such incidents over the past month. Warm weather has seen hundreds of people spend time on the beach, a welcome respite from eight weeks of lockdown. But the official bathing season has not yet...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Four frontier workers among latest positive cases detected in Gibraltar

Tue 26th May, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Police break up nighttime gathering of over 300 people in Little Bay

Sat 23rd May, 2020

Local News

More Gibraltar residents repatriated from Morocco

Sun 24th May, 2020

Local News

Govt moves to regulate scooters

Tue 26th May, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th May 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Peter J Isola Foundation raise £100,000 for Cancer Relief

27th May 2020

Local News
Kristel Turner scoops top prize in virtual Spring Visual Arts Competition

27th May 2020

Local News
DPC to hold pilot meeting online

27th May 2020

Local News
Hook paints Will Young online

27th May 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020