Sat 17th Apr, 2021

Brexit

Political memoir offers glimpse into Brexit tensions over Gibraltar

Pic: Yui Mok/PA Wire

By Brian Reyes
17th April 2021

Spain’s former Minister for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, complained to British ministers in 2018 that Chief Minister Fabian Picardo was going “behind his back” and “playing all the layers of Spanish government at once” during intense negotiations for the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, according to a new book. The claim is detailed in a political memoir...

