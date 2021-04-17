Political memoir offers glimpse into Brexit tensions over Gibraltar
Spain’s former Minister for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, complained to British ministers in 2018 that Chief Minister Fabian Picardo was going “behind his back” and “playing all the layers of Spanish government at once” during intense negotiations for the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, according to a new book. The claim is detailed in a political memoir...
