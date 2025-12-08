Pragmatic Play continues support for Calpe House with new donation

Calpe House has received a corporate donation from Gibraltar-based iGaming brand Pragmatic Play as part of a renewed three-year commitment to support its work.

The donation was accepted on behalf of Calpe House by Executive Chairman Albert Poggio and trustee Eddie Yome, with John Gordon and Sharon McHugh representing Pragmatic Play.

The payment is the first instalment in Pragmatic Play’s second three-year commitment to Calpe House, following the completion of an initial three-year partnership.

Pragmatic Play’s ongoing support helps Calpe House provide what it describes as a true “Home from Home” for patients and their families. Since opening its new building, Calpe House has welcomed more than 14,000 patients and their escorts, including some repeat visits, offering comfort and care during difficult periods.

Speaking on behalf of Calpe House, Executive Chairman Albert Poggio said: “We are deeply grateful to Pragmatic Play and all our sponsors.”

“Their generosity ensures we can continue providing a welcoming space for those who need it most.”

Julian Jarvis, founder and CEO of Pragmatic Play, said: “Calpe House delivers an invaluable service to the Gibraltarian community, offering real comfort when it is needed most.

“We are proud to continue our partnership and to help ensure that families travelling to London for medical treatment receive the care and support they deserve.”