Preventing gambling addiction at heart of ICAB plenary conference
Gibraltar must “fund the right research” to tackle the root causes of gambling addiction, Professor Henrietta Bowden-Jones, the National expert Advisor on Gambling Harms and Director of the NHS National Centre for Behaviour Addictions, said on Tuesday. Speaking at the 9th International Conference on Behavioural Addictions, hosted at the University of Gibraltar, she underscored the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here