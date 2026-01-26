Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 26th Jan, 2026

Local News

Promotions and awards for the Royal Gibraltar Regiment

By Chronicle Staff
26th January 2026

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment recently marked a series of promotions and professional achievements, including the promotion of Corporal Hall to the rank of sergeant and the recognition of long service and specialist training.

The promotion of Sergeant Hall acknowledged his leadership, commitment to duty and consistent professional conduct.

The Regiment also marked the successful completion of the Class 1 Armourers Course by Lance Corporals Knox and Conroy. The specialist qualification supports the Regiment’s operational effectiveness and the safe maintenance of its weapons systems.

Two soldiers were awarded the Army Long Service and Good Conduct Medal, a non-campaign award first instituted by King William IV in 1830 and regarded as a mark of professionalism and integrity.

The medal is awarded to soldiers who have completed 15 years’ reckonable service without having been subject to civil or military discipline.

Sergeant Walton and Sergeant Spooner received the Long Service and Good Conduct Medal in recognition of 15 years of irreproachable service.

Warrant Officer Class 2 Ethaniel Jeffries-Mor was awarded a clasp to the medal, marking 25 years of good conduct and service.

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment said these achievements reflect the character and dedication of its soldiers and strengthen the Regiment’s traditions and operational effectiveness.

