Wed 26th May, 2021

Protestors call for clear strategy for people with disabilities

By Priya Gulraj
26th May 2021

Parents, family members and friends marched from St Martin’s School to No.6 Convent Place on Wednesday morning calling for “more action” for people with disabilities and special needs in Gibraltar. The organisers called for an “all-encompassing special needs strategy that considers all aspects of the person’s life and that of their families” in a new...

