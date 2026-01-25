Public lecture to explore ‘the philosophy of music’ at John Mackintosh Hall

A public lecture examining the philosophy of music will be delivered by Giordano Durante at the John Mackintosh Hall in February.

The lecture, aimed at a non-specialist audience, will introduce key debates arising from philosophical reflection on music. Mr Durante will discuss different definitions of ‘music’, the nature of musical works, the power that music possesses to affect listeners emotionally and the puzzles related to musical understanding.

Musical samples will be played during the lecture to illustrate the themes discussed.

Mr Durante, who pursued postgraduate study in the subject at King’s College London, said the lecture would also serve as an introduction to philosophical thinking more broadly.

“By applying philosophical tools and methods in one particular, restricted area like music, I hope to give a flavour of the nature of philosophy,” he said.

“I think the lecture will appeal to anyone who is curious about philosophy or who has a passion for music and how it works.”

“Many of the arguments I discuss will be surprising and provocative and I invite anyone who has ever pondered the vital role music plays in our lives to pop by.”

The lecture is free to attend and will take place on Wednesday, February 4, at 6pm in the John Mackintosh Hall Lecture Room.