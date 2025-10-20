Public Sector Pay Forum holds first meeting ahead of 2026 negotiations

The Public Sector Pay Forum, chaired by the Government of Gibraltar and including representatives from Unite the Union, the GGCA, Gibraltar NASUWT, and the Gibraltar Police Federation, held its first scheduled meeting on Friday, October 17.

The Forum has been established to provide a structured platform for dialogue and collaboration between the Government and public sector unions, with the aim of negotiating a multi-year public sector pay agreement starting in 2026.

The opening meeting focused on laying the groundwork for future negotiations. Each organisation presented its proposals for the Terms of Reference that will guide the Forum's work in the coming months.

All participants reaffirmed their commitment to securing the best possible outcome for public servants.

The Government agreed to draft and circulate a proposed outline of the joint Terms of Reference. This document will be shared in writing with all parties at least one week before the next meeting in November.