Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 20th Oct, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Public Sector Pay Forum holds first meeting ahead of 2026 negotiations

By Chronicle Staff
20th October 2025

The Public Sector Pay Forum, chaired by the Government of Gibraltar and including representatives from Unite the Union, the GGCA, Gibraltar NASUWT, and the Gibraltar Police Federation, held its first scheduled meeting on Friday, October 17.

The Forum has been established to provide a structured platform for dialogue and collaboration between the Government and public sector unions, with the aim of negotiating a multi-year public sector pay agreement starting in 2026.

The opening meeting focused on laying the groundwork for future negotiations. Each organisation presented its proposals for the Terms of Reference that will guide the Forum's work in the coming months.

All participants reaffirmed their commitment to securing the best possible outcome for public servants.

The Government agreed to draft and circulate a proposed outline of the joint Terms of Reference. This document will be shared in writing with all parties at least one week before the next meeting in November.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltarian commercial pilot completes first flight to Gibraltar

Fri 17th Oct, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

Gibraltar hosts historic 300th anniversary of Irish Freemasonry

Fri 10th Oct, 2025

Local News

Three Gibraltarian women embark on life-changing Washington leadership program 

Fri 17th Oct, 2025

Local News

DPC greenlights Queen’s Gate Waters development

Thu 16th Oct, 2025

Local News

Complainant trusted police officer accused of attempted rape, court hears

Mon 13th Oct, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th October 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Customs recovers 99 petrol containers after sea pursuit

20th October 2025

Local News
Gibraltarian street names installed to celebrate multilingualism and cultural identity

20th October 2025

Local News
Gibraltarian re-elected as Chair of Citizens Advice International

20th October 2025

Local News
Gibraltar set to mark World Polio Day with local event and purple lighting of Moorish Castle

20th October 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025