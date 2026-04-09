Putting people over vehicles

By Stuart Hedley

In November 2016 the government issued a press release entitled “40,000 Vehicles in 6 Square Kilometres Does Not Go”.

The press release mentioned that there were over 30,000 registered vehicles in Gibraltar and the message was quite clear, motor vehicle saturation on the Rock was fast approaching. The rest of the press release detailed how the government proposed to ‘tackle the matter’: three paragraphs about investment in new car parks and one line reminding us that there is also still a free bus service.

Nine years on and all that additional parking, combined with maintaining zero road tax, low and periods of suspended import duty on cars, and subsidised fuel at the pumps has resulted in a whopping 52,472 vehicles registered being reported nine years on (press release 13 Nov 2025).

The 2016 press release also reported that ‘8000 motor vehicles cross the border into Gibraltar everyday’. Before long we are told there will be no border and Schengen residents and visitors will pass unfettered onto the Rock. The barrier which to date has restricted the traffic flow from Spain to a steady trickle will be removed and the raging torrent will commence. We are going to need more parking…

Or maybe it’s time to consider actual solutions, spaces designed for people not vehicles. A road network that is able to flow to ensure mobility for those making essential vehicle journeys, the emergency services, commercial vehicles and taxis, and credible alternatives for those who need mobility which is convenient, safe and healthful.

As a member of the Sustainable Transport Action Group (STAG), an apolitical lobby group which meets on occasion with the Minister for Transport and the highly capable Traffic Team, I am pleased to report that they are very aware of the current and future issues faced by too many vehicles for such a limited road network. They are also very aware of the solutions.

The issue is, as always, political will (sometimes described as ‘budgetary constraints’ which, at times, can be malleable - think back to the cost of all those new carparks).

So how do we convince our politicians to implement the right transport network solutions, initiatives which will ultimately shape a more desirable quality of life for all residents and enhance the visitor experience?

STAG believes the way forward is to engage in a non-antagonist way with decision makers, attempt to understand their process and demonstrate support from the community by uniting with like-minded individuals and organisations.

Examples of this include our support for the global phenomenon which is parkrun, the weekly (Saturday 09:00), free, timed 5km run/jog/walk which has been brought to the Rock by residents Mark and Catherine Delo. The Gibraltar Botanical Gardens parkrun is now firmly on the parkrun map which claims weekly runs in over 2300 locations across 23 countries, and engages 12 million registered participants.

Last September STAG were members of the organising committee for Active Travel Month alongside the formidable chief protagonists from OTWO magazine and the organisers who staged the massively successful Youth Netball World Cup (which once again demonstrated that Gibraltar is very capable of staging world class events). Gibraltar’s largest private sector organisations, key public servants, the Chamber of Commerce, GFSB and individuals enthusiastically embraced this month long event which was designed to challenge the sedentary transport mentality by focusing optics on the many benefits to the individual and the entire community of active transport choices. Over 800 participants registered to track their active travel journeys throughout the month covering almost 88,000 actively travelled kilometres, resulting in an estimated 18,000– 20,000 kg reduction in CO2 emissions.

This year we are delighted to be joined by the education department to bring this initiative, which we hope will be an annual event, to our schools in order to ensure greater participation from those who will benefit most from infrastructure projects which we need to start implementing now.

STAG are also realistic in understanding the physical constraints faced by a city which was originally built for people but which has, in more recent times, been converted and allowed to be dominated by the motor vehicle. We are not nostalgic, not attempting to revert to days before the motor vehicle, and we believe very strongly in private vehicle ownership and freedom of choice. We also believe in standing up with those who need to navigate on foot and who risk their lives in areas which have enough space for parked vehicles but not enough space for pavement; areas where some vehicle owners have no regard for an unpoliced speed limit or the safety of themselves or others.

Encouraging more responsible motor vehicle behaviour and active transport in Gibraltar’s walled city presents both a challenge and an opportunity. The area’s narrow streets, steep gradients, and limited pavement space make conventional pedestrian infrastructure difficult to implement. However, these same characteristics make it ideally suited to a people-centred mobility approach focused on walking, cycling, and low-speed movement. By implementing low-cost, practical interventions inspired by “Blue Zone” principles—places where people live longer through active daily lifestyles—the Government of Gibraltar could significantly improve health outcomes while simultaneously enhancing the visitor experience.

A People-First Mobility Strategy

Blue Zone communities demonstrate that everyday movement—walking to shops, climbing hills, and engaging with neighbours—contributes to longer and healthier lives. The built environment plays a critical role in enabling these behaviours. When streets are designed around people rather than cars, residents naturally incorporate more physical activity into their daily routines. Walkable environments also strengthen social connections and improve quality of life.

The key challenge is therefore not to build entirely new infrastructure, but to rebalance existing street space and encourage residents and visitors to walk or cycle more often and manoeuvre with greater care.

Introduce “Living Streets” inside the city walls

One of the most cost-effective solutions would be the introduction of “living streets” on selected residential roads. A living street prioritises pedestrians and cyclists while still allowing access for residents’ vehicles at very low speeds. The design approach reduces the dominance of cars and encourages streets to function as social spaces rather than purely transport corridors.

In the Upper Town and Upper Rock Nature Reserve this could be achieved through simple interventions:

• Raising the awareness of the existing 20km speed limit which is currently easy to ignore

• Using road paint, planters, or bollards to signal pedestrian priority

• Clearly marking informal shared-space areas where cars must yield to pedestrians

• Limiting through-traffic to residents and essential services

These measures require minimal construction and could be implemented quickly using signage and temporary materials.

Create a “Pedestrian Time Map” for Gibraltar

A highly effective and inexpensive idea comes from the Spanish city of Pontevedra, which introduced the “Metrominuto”—a map showing walking distances and times between key locations. This simple visual tool transformed public perceptions of distance and helped make walking the default way of moving around the city. Following pedestrianisation, around 65% of trips in the city centre are now made on foot.

Gibraltar could easily create a similar map showing walking times between locations such as Casemates Square, Main Street, Moorish Castle, the Nature Reserve, and Europa Point. In the Upper Town, this could highlight that many journeys take only five to ten minutes on foot.

Such maps could be displayed on street signage, tourist materials, and digital platforms.

Encourage Hill-Friendly Active Transport

Because the Upper Town and Nature Reserve have some steep gradients, active transport strategies must consider accessibility. Ebikes and small electric cargo bikes are particularly suited to Gibraltar’s terrain. The government could encourage their adoption through:

• Secure bike parking at key Upper Town and Nature Reserve locations

• Small charging points integrated into street furniture

• A higher rebate or other incentives for residents and businesses who switch from cars to e-bikes (current rebate is £250 regardless of price of eBike or eCargo bike).

This would make active transport feasible for a broader range of residents, including our senior community members.

Use Street Activation to Improve Visitor Experience

Pedestrian-friendly streets also create more vibrant urban spaces. When cars are slowed or restricted, streets can host small markets, outdoor seating, cultural events, and street art.

Pedestrian zones around the world often strengthen local businesses and community engagement while creating memorable visitor experiences.

Improve Micro-Infrastructure for Walkers

Many improvements to walking environments are inexpensive but highly effective.

Examples include:

• Handrails on steep pedestrian routes

• More benches for rest points

• Drinking water fountains

• Better lighting and signage

Small improvements like these make walking more comfortable, especially for older residents and tourists unfamiliar with the terrain.

Promote a Blue Zone Lifestyle Narrative

Finally, Gibraltar could market its Upper Town and Nature Reserve as a place where daily life naturally incorporates movement and social interaction. Blue Zone regions around the world demonstrate that environments encouraging walking, community interaction, and outdoor activity are linked to better health and longevity.

Framing active transport as part of a healthier Mediterranean lifestyle would resonate with both residents and visitors. Walking routes, stair climbs, and scenic viewpoints could be promoted as part of a “healthy Gibraltar” tourism narrative.

As mentioned earlier, these solutions are not news to those who decide our fate. It is up to us to ensure they are aware that this is what Gibraltar wants and needs to grow sustainably, to breathe and to thrive. It may not hurt to point out that politicians who have introduced such solutions in recent times often get reelected:

• Milan – Giuseppe Sala

Removed road space, added cycling + public space Re-elected with ~56% of the vote Paris –

• Paris- Anne Hidalgo

Massive expansion of cycle lanes, pedestrianisation. Won a second term after these changes

• London – Sadiq Khan

Built ~260 km of cycle routes Re-elected with ~55% of the vote

• Oslo – Marianne Borgen

Removed most city-centre parking Re-elected after car restrictions

Closer to home

In Gibraltar in 2003 , the GSD was re-elected after introducing the biggest active travel project in Gibraltar to date (ie the last 25 years) with the pedestrianisation of Casemates Square and along and around Main Street in 2001. A highly controversial shift at the time.

In 2023, the GSLP/Liberals were re-elected after introducing the first stretch of dedicated cycle infrastructure south of the airfield. Again controversial at the time and has resulted in over one million cycle and e-scooter journeys in a 12 month period being removed from the adjacent road network, success which we are assured will be continued in the coming months.

In Conclusion

Encouraging active travel throughout Gibraltar does not require large infrastructure projects or costly redevelopment. Instead, small, strategic interventions—living streets, pedestrian time maps, improved walking infrastructure, and limited traffic calming—can transform how people move through the area.

These measures align closely with Blue Zone principles by embedding physical activity into everyday life. At the same time, they would enhance Gibraltar’s appeal as a distinctive, walkable destination where visitors can explore historic streets, scenic viewpoints, and local culture on foot.

By prioritising people over vehicles in carefully selected areas, Gibraltar can create a healthier community while delivering a more enjoyable and memorable experience for those who visit.

Who does not want that?

As well as being a member of STAG, the author of this article, Stuart Hedley, is the owner and operator of EBike-Gibraltar, a community based project providing residents with the opportunity to try a credible, eco-friendly and active alternative to the car and motorbike. EBike-Gibraltar also helps visitors explore the rich history and culture Gibraltar has to offer, emission free.

If you would like to show your support for the STAG there is an Facebook group with 200+ members that you may wish to join: https://www.facebook.com/groups/sustainabletransportactiongroup