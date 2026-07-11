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Sat 11th Jul, 2026

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Local News

Sanchez pushes back border visit after Almeria wildfire

Photo by EMA Infoca/PA Wire

By Brian Reyes
11th July 2026

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has postponed his visit to the border on Monday as result of the deadly wildfire in Almeria.

The fire has left 12 people dead and 24 missing. Four of the dead are believed to be Britons.

Mr Sanchez had been expected to attend an event at the border on Monday to mark the removal of frontier infrastructure before the UK/EU treaty comes into provisional implementation on Wednesday.

But the event has now been postponed to July 15, the day when immigration controls will be formally lifted.

Campo mayors and other guests invited to the event were informed of the change late Saturday morning.

The treaty is expected to be signed on Tuesday in Brussels, with immigration controls lifted at midnight.

“This is an understandable postponement of the event as a result of the ongoing tragedy resulting from the horrific fires we are seeing in Spain,” Chief Minister Fabian Picardo told the Chronicle.

“I have expressed my condolences to the Spanish government.”

“Next week we will continue with the formal events in Brussels on Tuesday and will look forward to the moment provisional application takes effect as well as the ceremonial aspects that will accompany this.”

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