Que me pongo, and more?

Yes of course, we’re talking about the weather again amongst other things that we’re reminded of. That’s because it’s now seriously time to knock on your wardrobe doors, ask if you can come in please, and start looking around for something to wear.

It’s now that you start having to choose what to dress up in because although we’re well into autumn – with the winter months fast approaching - it doesn’t seem cold enough for men to start wearing a jumper or light jacket and for women to start covering their arms, at least, with a cardigan or some other piece of clothing even though at the time of writing, it started to rain but, as I say, we’re halfway through October.

Pero no hace frio.

As far as we men are concerned, it’s certainly about time to stop wearing shorts - although I see quite a few still do (especially ex-pats). Long trousers and half-rolled up shirts or not, but not short sleeves, is what I see most locals and Spaniards wearing at this time: The temperature has dropped, of course, with summer definitely behind us.

No, it’s the ladies that you hear chatting about what sounds like a traumatic affair for some round about this time every year.

‘Ay, no sabe una que ponerse,’ you hear them exclaim to one another as they meet in the street, appreciating what each other is wearing year in, year out during these weeks.

For some it seems like a massive affair as you hear them chat about it to one another: ‘Yes, I have begun to put all my summer stuff away in a corner of the wardrobe and deciding, or trying to decide, what to choose to wear because it’s not that cold, in fact, not cold at all, apart from early mornings and in the evenings and at night-times.’

It’s not winter yet, not quite cold and there’s not been much rain – so far, as I write – so it can be sometimes difficult to choose the right clothing at this time, or so I hear the ladies announce. Listening to some of them, it seems to me, like a very involved procedure.

But I can understand it because then you go out wearing a cardigan, jumper or jacket, feel the heat and start stripping garments off as you sip your coffee whilst enjoying a well deserved break with a friend after doing a bit of shopping: ‘Oi, ahora tengo calor!’

It pretty much goes something like that year in, year out and so it will be repeated come October 2027 and for many years after that, no doubt.

It’s very much a yearly ritual. It just never changes.

And now with all the extra tourists arriving in town off the cruise ships, coaches, cross-border visitors and our own busy and growing population, and oh, the sticky omnipresent thick levanter.

It doesn’t take much to get hot under the collar, both physically and metaphorically, in the midst of all those crowds slowly moving in our limited narrow streets and lanes.

Main Street gets packed to the point of overflow and for some, producing stress, as you feel under pressure and look, it’s still not cold, which would be welcome to cool down a bit.

So putting aside the daily chats about the weather, I guess it’s also that time of the year again, to begin to think about a New Year resolution for you, but not before you’ve dealt with the other ever so important - very soon around the corner event – Christmas.

For some or many (especially the very well organised), dealing with all to do with Christmas gets off the ground much earlier in the year with some even starting to think about it soon after the last one has just past.

Those are the extremely well organised humans amongst us cleverly spreading out the heavy cost all along the 12 months to the following yuletide event – good for them. That’s very wise.

Why can’t we all think way.

It’s sensible, picking up bargains as they appear, and that helps to cut down on the headaches as you get very close to the oncoming date.

I think it’s called having a very well organised life when it comes to looking ahead and I’m sure it saves, not only time, but money too.

For the present, the here and now, I think we’re all keeping aware of the goings on across the border. There’s to be Spanish elections probably soon. Vox gaining ground, PSOE weakening, we hear they are behind in the polls, now a new party has emerged in Spain set up by former leader of the UK’s Liberal Party Nick Clegg’s wife and who knows what’s around the corner.

We’re always in some sort of suspense politically with our neighbours next door. We are forever kept on our toes, never allowed to keep our eyes off the ball.

Speaking of which, with all that’s going on, let’s take a walk around town.

Yes, the observations keep on coming. They just have to...

A great need for that signage I mention from time to time on the railings of the Cathedral Square children’s park and one on the Bristol Hotel wall. I keep on seeing foreign registered vehicles slowing down wondering whether to continue across the square in front of the Cathedral or turn left up into Lover’s Lane again, as they exit Secretary’s Lane.

Works have appeared on the British War Memorial Boulevard opposite the Haven Building. Extra bricks have appeared on the ground and I wonder what for. All this happening at the time of writing.

And finally, slowly but surely as they often say: the Bob Peliza housing estate on Waterport Road for our up-and-coming young couples, and others, is getting there. Before we know it, all of those flats will soon be lived in.

Time flies. See you soon.

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