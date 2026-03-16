Queen’s Hotel residents living in squalid conditions set for relocation

After decades of being shifted from hostel to hostel, Queen’s Hotel residents will soon be relocated to the new extension at the Sunrise Motel in a move that has been met with mixed emotions.

Currently the residents live in squalid conditions at the Queen’s Hotel after they rejected relocation in November 2024 over concerns about privacy and dignity, as they were set to share rooms of up to eight at the Sunrise Hostel.

The core of the issue is that many residents had “lost faith” because of how their situation had been approached by successive Governments spanning many decades after having been brought to Gibraltar with the promise of work and then shifted from hostel to hostel in Casemates, Buena Vista, and the Queen’s Hotel.

Their gripe was that each move had seen their conditions worsen. At the Queen’s Hotel they live in a decaying building with a strong smell of damp, and the inclement weather this winter has resulted in water ingress in many of the rooms, worsening conditions.

The different groups involved in this matter have opposing views on whether the residents wish to move to the Sunrise Hostel, but the common thread is that the Queen’s Hotel is entirely unsuitable for human habitation.

Action for Housing has described the Queen’s Hotel as uninhabitable and unacceptable, and the management of the building, Jebel Tarik Security, has acknowledged that the space is not suitable for residency and that demolition is set to take place after the planned relocation.

Sumaya Acheddad, representative of the Moroccan Community Association, has spoken to eight residents who she said have agreed to move. Conversely, residents’ representative Youssef Choati el Alcha has said residents do not want to move to the Sunrise Hostel.

Henry Pinna from Action for Housing welcomed the extension of the Sunrise Hostel but added that he has asked the Ministry for Housing to see the site to assess the living conditions before fully supporting the relocation.

The issue is complex.

It spans over three decades and now, with the promise of better living conditions, some of the residents are unsure what to believe.

Nicholas Gaiviso, a concerned member of the public who has stepped in to help the residents, and Mr Choati el Alcha have underscored the poor living conditions at the Queen’s Hotel.

There are people with medical needs, including a blind man who lives in the hostel with his wife in a small bedroom. Some of the residents say they have rashes from bedbugs, while others live in rooms where rainwater has flooded in during the winter.

“It's terrible. Absolutely terrible,” Mr Gaiviso said.

There is a working communal sink in the laundry room and the kitchen sink is overflowing and broken. The smell in these two rooms is thick and pungent.

The Chronicle understands that some of the residents’ concerns over privacy could be allayed with the extension of the Sunrise Hostel.

Those who reside in Gibraltar and those who are retired and/or have medical issues will have their own room at the Sunrise Hostel, and those who reside in Gibraltar will also be able to apply for housing.

Ahead of the move the Government refurbished communal areas of the Queen’s Hotel late last year with a new lick of paint, which is now crumbling due to damp.

The lift is broken beyond economical repair and kitchen appliances are unusable.

Mr Gaiviso described how the residents felt abandoned and have little understanding of what is happening.

“They've lost complete and utter faith in the system and the institutions that are there to protect them and that is what each and every resident has told me when I've spoken to them,” Mr Gaiviso said.

He added that many of them are elderly and vulnerable, and there is a cancer patient who climbs the stairway to their room daily.

He has reached out to various Government departments including the Ministry for Housing and the Governor, but said he has received limited or no response.

He said there are mushrooms growing in the ceilings and that living conditions are “horrendous”.

“The gentlemen that live here are elderly,” Mr Gaiviso said.

“Many of them have severe medical needs.”

He added: “Rubbish just fills up, or it's dependent to the younger residents to go and remove the rubbish and throw them away.”

Mr Gaiviso said he’s not trying to place blame, he just wants for accountability and transparency so that the residents understand what will happen to them.

“No one should be living in these conditions,” he said.

The plan is for the site of the Queen’s Hotel to be demolished to make space for the mixed-use ‘Queen's Gate’ development, which will feature residential and commercial spaces.

Ms Acheddad described how it was sad to see hard working men living under the conditions that they do in the Queen’s Hotel.

She said last year during the religious holiday Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, the men had no hot water for three or four days.

However, she said conditions are set to improve at the Sunrise Hostel with those with medical needs are to be offered individual rooms. The men will also be offered moving vans to assist with the relocation.

She said this has so far been met positively by eight men with the main concern being the need for moving vans, which has been allayed.

Jebel Tarik Security Managing Director Stuart Bensadon said the Government spent £60,000 to refurbish the Queen’s Hotel late last year.

The refurbishment entailed installing fixed emergency lighting, fire censors, painting and reconditioning access areas, and refurbishing the prayer room and communal area.

He said residents currently have access to hot water, new infrastructure for lights was installed and the old system was condemned.

Mr Bensadon said rooms beyond repair have been boarded up, broken windows have been fixed, all rooms in the Queen’s Hotel are ensuites with their own showers and toilets, and there are also communal facilities.

He said there has been management of water ingress and there are multiple fire exits for residents.

Mr Bensadon said at their new accommodation at the Sunrise Hostel they will have communal bathrooms, kitchen and common areas, they will be able to connect a television in their bedrooms, and beds will be supplied as will a wardrobe.

Action for Housing welcomed the expansion and refurbishment of the Sunrise Hostel.

Action for Housing said this project will not only improve the accommodation available to current residents of Sunrise Hostel, but, more importantly, will provide suitable housing for those presently living at the Queen’s Hotel.

“The living conditions at this facility have been repeatedly highlighted and criticised by us due to their unacceptable standard,” Action for Housing said.

“We now hope and trust that the expansion and refurbishment works will be completed within the timeframe announced by the Minister.”

“We look forward to the successful completion of these works and to seeing residents accommodated in a facility which, as stated by the Minister, will enhance their quality of life

and contribute positively to their overall wellbeing.”

The Chronicle asked the Ministry of Housing for comment about the living conditions at the Queen’s Hotel and April relocation but was declined an interview.

Instead, a press statement was released prior to the publication of this article describing the “exciting ongoing plans for the expansion and refurbishment of Sunrise Hostel, designed to provide better accommodation for the residents currently residing at both hostels.”

In the statement the Government said the development will ensure that all residents are afforded high quality living spaces in the newly refurbished Sunrise Hostel.

The expansion will include a total of 107 beds across various room types, 49 single rooms and 29 double rooms.

The Government said the hostel will feature four new, fully equipped kitchens and three new fully equipped laundry rooms, offering residents modern amenities and greater convenience.

“A new lift will be installed as part of the renovation to improve accessibility for all residents,” the Government said.

“The existing prayer room at the Sunrise Hostel has recently undergone extensive refurbishment as part of the ongoing works. The prayer room will provide a tranquil space for spiritual practice, enhancing the wellbeing of all hostel residents.”

The Government confirmed the project will be executed in two phases.

Phase 1 will include 49 single rooms and 5 double rooms, with an expected completion date of April 2026. Phase 2 will complete the development with an additional 24 rooms and final improvements.

“Upon completion of both phases, a full refurbishment of the existing Sunrise Hostel building will have been carried out,” the Government said.

“This will significantly improve the condition of the current structure, raising the overall standard of accommodation for all residents.”