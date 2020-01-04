Queuing app points to 1,000 hours waiting to cross border
People spent over 1,000 hours waiting in border queues over the past couple months, the owners of the ‘Queue Wisely’ app have revealed. Queue Wisely is an app launched by two friends which logs the waiting times of those entering and leaving the Gibraltar-Spain border queues. Data gathered from 355 users showed they had collectively...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here