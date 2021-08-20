RAF Gibraltar to replace radar equipment
RAF Gibraltar is set to replace its existing radar equipment according to a planning application filed with the Town Planner. The radar equipment will be located where the exiting tactical air navigation system, commonly referred to by the acronym TACAN, is within Rock Gun. The existing infrastructure is unable to be used and therefore a...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here