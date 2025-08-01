Raising the bar in broadcasting 

By James Neish

When I returned back home to Gibraltar to take up the role of Chief Executive at GBC in October 2022, I came with a very clear goal: to help raise the standard of broadcasting in our community. It’s not for me to say if we have been successful. That’s for you as our viewers and listeners to determine, but our audience surveys fill me with pride as we almost tripled satisfaction ratings!

Did I get everything right? No. No-one ever does. But every day I gave my 100% and it has been a true honour to serve the community in this role.

Public service broadcasting matters. In a small community like ours, one that’s hugely politically polarised, it has the power to inform, connect, reflect and even help shape who we are.

Professionalism isn’t just about how things look on air - though presentation does matter. It’s about discipline in journalism, clarity in communication and respect for the audience. In news it’s about producing work that is accurate, fair and balanced. Even if some don’t want to hear it.

It’s also about building teams. Broadcasting involves many moving parts, from producers and editors to camera operators, on-air talent and technical staff. Each team member plays a critical role. Having a well-coordinated team that can react and adapt quickly, not just in Breaking News scenarios, is crucial in a fast-paced, high-pressured job like this.

Our TV and Radio stations offer much more than entertainment, information or music. They provide company and a window to community life. A GBC that is proudly ours and the standard we set for ourselves as broadcasters reflects how seriously we take the job of serving Gibraltar.

That’s why we introduced a new mission for the Corporation, rooted in the word LOCAL, to put Local, Originality, Community, Audiences and Live coverage at the core of everything we do. It was much more than just a slogan. It was a framework for change.

From revamping the news bulletin, increasing live and local content, reducing repeats and launching the extremely successful Gibraltar Today at lunchtimes, the aim was always to offer something better. It was about helping build a GBC that all Gibraltarians (staff and audiences) could be proud of.

We fought and won the right to broadcast the McGrail Inquiry. It was also a huge technical challenge but a great example of what access to justice looks like.

GBC also launched podcasts, has a new website and gave younger voices a chance to be heard. There’s still work to do, but the direction was clear.

There are many things over the past three years that I’m extremely proud of. Some of the highlights are the GBC TV 60th Anniversary Celebrations, Election 2023 and the recent first-class coverage of the Treaty Agreement.

It’s important to remember that GBC cannot be a pop-up station that only rises to the occasion in times of a big story, crisis or celebration. What you saw or heard during the Treaty announcement was only possible because a team of professionals left their heart and soul in it. It was the culmination of almost three years of training and development.

So how do we ensure GBC remains consistently strong, resourced and ready? It’s about turning up when it matters most like we did during the recent Relay for Life. We are not only here to cover community events. We ARE part of the community.

Above all proper funding for a Public Service Broadcaster is a must. Unfortunately, it has become common in some jurisdictions for individuals to call for the defunding of their national broadcaster when they don’t like something. That’s extremely dangerous. The Public Media Alliance, the largest global association of public service media organisations, emphasises that public service media is “crucial for a functioning democracy, acting as a cornerstone of information, education and entertainment for citizens”.

As my time as CEO comes to an end I hope the foundations for a more modern, professional and community-focused GBC are now firmly in place.

I would like to take a moment to thank the brilliant team at GBC. They’ve embraced the change, taken on new challenges and done it all with passion. Many of them work quietly behind the scenes, but their commitment is what drives the output.

And of course, a big thank you to you, our audience. You’ve responded with honesty - sometimes critical, always engaged - and that dialogue has made us better.

As I close this chapter after three unforgettable years at GBC it’s hard to put into words how much this station has shaped me. Not just professionally, but also personally.

I grew up with GBC. My late father was a cameraman. I started my career at GBC in the late 90s as a production trainee and then went on to Radio and TV becoming Duty News Editor and Head of Radio. In 2022 after almost seven years away in London I was given the opportunity to return and lead the team.

The corridors at GBC (originally South Barrack and now our HQ on Rosia Road) have seen my quiet doubts and my proudest breakthroughs. They’ve echoed with laughter, carried the weight of tough moments and introduced me to people who became more than colleagues – they became family.

Saying goodbye is never easy. But, I’ve always believed that in every change there is opportunity. Opportunity to grow, to dream bigger and begin again with new energy.

I don’t know where the next chapter will take me but for now it’s time to end this one.

GBC will always be a part of who I am. Thank you, for everything.