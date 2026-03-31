Plans submitted for community hub and gardens at West Place of Arms

The Gibraltar Horticultural Society has submitted a planning application with the Town Planner to create a community hub and gardens at West Place of Arms.

The society is proposing the regeneration of the historic site into a publicly accessible space focused on horticulture, education, wellbeing and heritage.

The planning statement, prepared by the society, accompanying the application described how the development represents an appropriate use of an underutilised historic site and how the proposal was designed to align with Government objectives for environmental sustainability, community wellbeing, and heritage conservation.

According to the planning design statement, the proposal includes community allotments, a community hub and headquarters, a cafeteria, and a woodland zone intended for outdoor learning and informal public use.

“The development has been designed to be sensitive to its historic context while delivering long-term public benefit aligned with Government of Gibraltar objectives relating to sustainability, health and community cohesion,” said the statement.

The site, located between the North Bastion and its associated counterguard near Corral Road and Glacis Road, is described in the statement as an underused 19th-century military fortification that has been left unmanaged, resulting in substantial overgrowth of self-seeded vegetation.

“Numerous wild olive trees and other plant species have established themselves within the masonry and wall faces, and surrounding ground,” said the statement.

“Root systems have penetrated joints and displaced stonework in several locations. Dense undergrowth now obscures the original wall structure and ground levels.”

“In addition, the site contains accumulated dumped materials, including construction debris, scrap metal, plastics, and general waste.”

“These materials appear to have been deposited over time and are not associated with any authorised use of the site.”

“The combined vegetation overgrowth and waste accumulation have contributed to structural deterioration through root ingress, created safety hazards and prevented proper inspection, conservation, and maintenance.”

According to the society, Gibraltar faces a recognised shortage of accessible green spaces suitable for community food growing, outdoor learning, and nature-based wellbeing activities.

In addition, it said that opportunities for residents, particularly young people and older adults, to engage in outdoor social interaction are limited due to land constraints and urban density.

The plans propose 30 raised beds and vertical growing space for community allotments, alongside a propagation area, greenhouse, composting facilities and water-efficient infrastructure.

The community hub would provide administrative space, a small learning and meeting venue, and welfare facilities for the Gibraltar Horticultural Society’s activities and programmes.

“The vision for the GHS Hub and Community Gardens is to create a green, inclusive community hub where residents and visitors can connect with nature, grow food, share knowledge, and participate in educational and social activities,” said the statement.

“The project is intended to provide a welcoming and accessible environment that supports healthy lifestyles, lifelong learning, and intergenerational interaction.”

“The development will empower people of all ages and backgrounds to engage in horticulture, sustainability, and environmental stewardship through shared gardens, structured programmes, and informal community use.”

“The hub will operate as a focal point for environmental awareness and community participation within the urban context of Gibraltar.”

“Participation will be inclusive of all genders, ages, and ethnicities, with targeted

outreach to low-income households, vulnerable groups, and those at risk of social isolation.”

A volunteer-led cafeteria is also proposed, with the long-term aim of moving to employed staff. The woodland zone would include informal trails, plant signage, a bell tent, outdoor seating, arts and crafts spaces and environmental education features.

“Although located within the urban environment, the woodland zone will provide a calm and restorative setting where visitors can feel sheltered from the intensity of the city,” said the planning statement.

“Through sensitive planting and retention of mature trees, the space will offer a sense of immersion in nature while remaining easily accessible from the surrounding city.”

“It will create an opportunity for people spending time in the city to pause, reconnect with the natural environment, and experience quiet reflection and wellbeing within a protected green setting.”

The statement added that two single-storey timber prefabricated buildings are proposed, designed to minimise impact on the existing ground conditions and surrounding landscape. A new stair and lift entrance from Corral Road would also be introduced to improve accessibility for all users.

“Working within the constraints of the site, a new stair and lift entrance from Corral Road is proposed to significantly improve accessibility and permeability,” said the statement.

“This intervention will provide inclusive access for all users, including those with reduced mobility, families with pushchairs, and elderly visitors, ensuring the site can be enjoyed by the widest possible cross-section of the community.”

The Gibraltar Horticultural Society said the project would be delivered in two phases, with the first covering site security, approvals, utilities, access infrastructure and core facilities, and the second focusing on the woodland and propagation areas, expanded programming and heritage interpretation. Full site activation is estimated to take 14 to 18 months.

The planning statement also said the proposal includes the restoration and reuse of an existing historic bunker within the grounds as an exhibition space highlighting Gibraltar’s military and cultural heritage.

The application is open for public commentary until March 30.