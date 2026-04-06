‘Certainty and breathing space’ as EU ‘greenlights’ Gib treaty and sets July 15 for provisional application

The UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar will enter into provisional operation on July 15, the European Council said on Wednesday after European ambassadors gave a green light to the deal.

The Council’s Committee of Permanent Representatives, known as COREPER, agreed the texts of the agreement and decisions of signature and provisional application.

In approving the Gibraltar deal, COREPER accepted the European Commission’s recommendation that this should be an EU-only agreement rather than a mixed one.

That means the treaty will only be ratified by the European Parliament and not the national parliaments of all 27 member states, a process that would have taken years.

“The texts will be formally adopted as soon as the checks of the Council lawyer-linguists are concluded,” the Council said in statement.

“The Agreement is expected to enter into provisional application on 15 July 2026.”

In making the announcement, the Council noted that the main objective of the agreement “is to secure the future prosperity of the whole region”.

“This objective will be reached by removing all physical barriers on persons and goods circulating between Spain and Gibraltar, while fully safeguarding Schengen, the EU's Single Market, and its Customs Union,” it said.

The announcement was welcomed by Christina Rafti, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Cyprus to the EU. Cyprus currently holds the EU presidency.

“The Cyprus presidency has worked diligently on this issue,” she said.

“This is a milestone for EU-UK relations and it paves the way for a stronger, mutually beneficial, and forward-looking partnership.”

“This agreement will be beneficial for the people in the region and for the EU as a whole.”

Spain’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Jose Manuel Albares, said on social media that the “historic” agreement would mean “certainty” for 300,000 Andalusian citizens in the Campo de Gibraltar and was “a success” for Spain and Europe.

‘CERTAINTY AND BREATHING SPACE’

The announcement was also welcomed by the Gibraltar Government, which said the new start date was “very welcome”.

“The new date gives both certainty and breathing space,” No.6 Convent Place said.

“It gives certainty of the date by which the new procedures will come into effect.”

“It also gives businesses in Gibraltar, that have to adapt to new Customs procedures, to have more time to adapt and perfect the new arrangements.”

“Additionally, the Government has been assured that the new European Entry/Exit System, which comes into effect on 10th April, will not apply to any Gibraltar residents, whatever colour of Civilian Registration Card they may have.”

The Gibraltar Government had ensured that all matters under its responsibility, both legal and in terms of physical infrastructure, were ready in time for April 10, the initial target date for provisional implementation.

The aim was to ensure “it could never be said we were delaying provisional application”.

The new timeline will provide citizens and traders greater opportunity to settle into the new arrangements.

The EU’s “full and unanimous approval” of the arrangements represents “a decisive and important step forward” in the process, No.6 said.

“This collective endorsement provides added certainty and authority to the agreed framework, and reflects a shared commitment across the European Union to bringing these new arrangements into effect in a lasting and orderly way,” it added.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said the confirmation gave Gibraltar the “key elements of certainty and time”.

“I understand the disquiet caused in recent weeks has not been from the content of the treaty but by the absence of sufficiently clear timelines and the shortness of the timelines we had therefore been forced to work to,” he said.

“For this reason, the Government has been forced to work to ensure that Gibraltar would be ready, legally, physically and operationally, for the 10 April EES deadline.”

“Throughout that period, we shared information at every stage as soon as it was properly possible to do so.”

“This additional time will also now help businesses to refine the new customs arrangements and give the public greater reassurance as we move towards implementation.”

“Throughout, the Government has sought to be as forthcoming as possible with all stakeholders, providing information earlier and in greater detail than any other party to the agreement.”

“I am very happy that we have now got unanimous support for the treaty from the EU 27.”

“I am also very happy we can give our traders the additional time they wanted and our people the certainty they sought.”

“Coupled with guarantees about EES exemption for Gibraltar residents at the Gibraltar frontier with Spain, this is a very, very positive development.”

The exemption for Gibraltar residents will benefit both red ID card holders and those who hold civilian registration cards in other colours. Anyone travelling further afield than the immediate hinterland, or who is flying from Malaga or other airports, should get stamped into the Schengen zone as has been the case until now.

OPPOSITION

The latest developments were also welcomed by Keith Azopardi, the Leader of the Opposition, including the change of date to July 15.

“This will give Gibraltar more time to get ready for implementation,” Mr Azopardi told the Chronicle.

“That extra time now needs to be used wisely to iron out issues that are giving concern to the business community that are on the front line of practical implementation of all this and will bear the brunt of new processes.”

“It is also welcome that bridging measures at the frontier seem set to continue till provisional application to minimise any unnecessary impact on people’s lives.”

“Equally the Government needs to ensure that by the end of this additional three month period citizens wishing to exercise rights of mobility in the EU and businesses transacting commercial transport of goods are well prepared and informed as to how to navigate any challenges or interface with EU or Spanish authorities during the provisional application of the treaty.”

“As we have said the agreement brings challenges and opportunities and we must be ready to seize those opportunities when the moment comes.”