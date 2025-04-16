Recruitment opens for 60th anniversary Miss Gibraltar pageant
The Miss Gibraltar 2025 pageant is now open for entries with the special event celebrating its 60th anniversary. Pageant organiser Kelvin Hewitt has opened the recruitment and announced the 60th edition will be held on Saturday, August 16. He told the Chronicle that he is looking for young women who are confident, passionate, and proud...
