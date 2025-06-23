Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 23rd Jun, 2025

Registration opens for 2025 Sports Train summer programme

By Chronicle Staff
23rd June 2025

The Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority (GSLA) has opened registration for this year’s Sports Train, a summer programme offering sport, leisure and learning opportunities for children, young people and teenagers of all abilities.

The programme begins on Thursday July 10 and will run Monday to Friday until Friday August 22.

Delivered in partnership with Possabilities, the programme includes access to specially trained leaders to support children and young people who receive Learning Support Facility (LSF) provision in schools and may require additional help to take part.

Pre-registration is available online via https://forms.office.com/e/FZigKm8Mts until July 7. After that date, registrations can be made in person at the start of the programme.

Parents or guardians of children who access learning support in their education and may need extra assistance are encouraged to register via https://form.jotform.com/251604532925354 which will remain open throughout the summer.

In-person registration support and further information are available at the Bayside Sports Complex from 9.30am to 3pm or by emailing sportsdevelopment@gsla.gi. Full programme details are available at www.gsla.gi.

