Fri 20th Nov, 2020

Local News

Report highlights need for ‘joined-up approach’ in mental healthcare

Johnny Bugeja

By Priya Gulraj
20th November 2020

An independent report by UK specialists has identified the need for a holistic, cohesive approach to mental healthcare in Gibraltar, even while acknowledging local efforts to prioritise mental health in recent years. The report calls for a more “joined-up approach” across Gibraltar’s mental health services, in order to achieve “wellness, wellbeing and early intervention” in...

