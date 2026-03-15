RFA Lyme Bay sails from Gib amid Middle East crisis

The Royal Fleet Auxiliary vessel RFA Lyme Bay sailed from Gibraltar on Sunday against the backdrop of the Middle East crisis.

The ship spent much of this week loading supplies while berthed alongside the South Mole.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Defence confirmed the vessel, which has been laid up in Gibraltar since late last year, was being readied for possible deployment east.

“As part of prudent planning, we have taken the decision to bring RFA Lyme Bay to heightened readiness as a precaution, should she be needed to assist in maritime tasks in the Eastern Mediterranean,” a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence said earlier this week.

UK media reports suggested the ship could be used to evacuate Britons if the UK Government gives the order, but there has been no official confirmation.

On Sunday, the MoD did not comment on Lyme Bay’s departure.

Separately, the Royal Navy destroyer HMS Dragon sailed from Portsmouth on Tuesday bound for Cyprus.

The Type 45 destroyer is capable of shooting down drones and ballistic missiles fired by Iran and its proxies as the Middle East crisis continues.

The announcement of the deployment of the ship came in response to a drone attack which hit the RAF Akrotiri base in Cyprus.

RFA Lyme Bay is a Bay-class landing ship dock of the Royal Fleet Auxiliary capable of delivering a significant fighting force anywhere in the world.

As a Bay-class landing ship, RFA Lyme Bay’s is to deliver troops, vehicles, stores and ammunition on fleet operations across the globe.