Mon 9th Sep, 2024

RG fires Royal Gun Salute to mark anniversary of King Charles III’s accession to throne

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Nathan Barcio
9th September 2024

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment’s Thomson’s Battery fired a Royal Gun Salute on Monday to Mark the 2nd anniversary of King Charles III’s accession to the throne.

The salute was fired from the Naval Base at midday, in tandem with Royal Gun Salutes
conducted across the Uk.

Gemma Arias-Vasquez, the Minister for Health, Care and Business, was the inspecting
officer.

The ceremony began with a formal reception of Ms Arias-Vasquez MP by the Royal Gibraltar Regiment’s Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Colonel (Lt Col) Moore.

The minister was escorted towards the inspection line before speaking to the Gun Position
Officer, Major Smith, who invited her to inspect the troops.

Following the inspection and confirming the readiness of the gun detachments, Lt Col Moore
escorted Ms Arias-Vasquez to watch the salute.

Ms Arias-Vasquez later signed the Inspecting Officer’s book before being presented with a commemorative shell.

The importance of the gun salute was underscored by Ms Arias-Vasquez.

“We have to maintain our links with the UK [and] the fact that we are celebrating today shows the
importance that we have ascribed to such events,” she told the Chronicle.

She added that she was impressed by the occasion.

“It’s a very impressive display that they have put on, so it’s great to oversee that.”

