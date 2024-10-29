Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 29th Oct, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

RGP disbands drug squad due to ‘resourcing issues’

Archive photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Nathan Barcio
29th October 2024

The Royal Gibraltar Police has disbanded the Drug Squad and Community Policing Team due to “resourcing issues” and the force is instead working holistically to target crime. This was revealed during an exchange in Parliament last Thursday, where the Minister for Justice, Nigel Feetham, confirmed that the Drug Squad and Community Policing Team were no...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

New DNA study reveals strong genetic link between French and Gibraltar Neanderthals, spotlighted in ARTE documentary

Mon 28th Oct, 2024

Local News

Completion pushed back for affordable homes

Mon 21st Oct, 2024

Local News

Govt defends ‘vital’ change in telecom law as Opposition warns against ‘blanket monopoly’

Sun 27th Oct, 2024

Brexit

La Linea united in face of Brexit challenge

Fri 25th Oct, 2024

Brexit

Gib treaty ‘could be agreed tomorrow’ if Spain wanted

Thu 24th Oct, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th October 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
French man wanted by Interpol remanded pending extradition papers

29th October 2024

Opinion & Analysis
#ChasingNelson The Bubble

29th October 2024

Local News
Cortes considers ‘firming’ phone use policy in schools

28th October 2024

Local News
Coroner opens inquest into Simon Parkes disappearance

28th October 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024