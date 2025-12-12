RGP staff recognised at annual awards and charity event

Royal Gibraltar Police officers and staff were recognised for their work and fundraising efforts at the force’s annual staff awards and charity presentations at the IPA Gibraltar Social Club on Thursday afternoon.

The event, hosted by Commissioner of Police Owain Richards, was held in the presence of the Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, various Government of Gibraltar ministers, members of the Gibraltar Police Authority, Commander British Forces Gibraltar, the Association of Retired Police Officers and other dignitaries.

The ceremony began with several officers who retired during 2025 receiving framed certificates of service from Mr Richards.

Representatives of 13 local charities were then presented with cheques totalling £6,500 by members of the RGP Charity Committee, with the funds raised through events organised by individual officers and the committee throughout the year. The charities supported were Prostate Cancer Gibraltar, Cancer Relief Gibraltar, Gibraltar Cardiac Association, Baby STEPPS, Little Smiles, Childline Gibraltar, Gibraltar Alzheimers and Dementia Society, Gib Sams, Gibraltar Breast Cancer Support, Clubhouse Gibraltar, Calpe House, the GBC Open Day and Save the Children Gibraltar.

A further £200 will be donated to Teddies for Loving Care Gibraltar following a contribution to the Charity Committee by Nick Davis. In addition, the Gibraltar Section of the International Police Association, which hosted the event, announced a donation of £750 in gift vouchers to the Care Agency’s Children’s Services team.

Assistant Commissioner Mark Wyan presented several officers and members of police staff with Citations of Merit, while Mr Richards awarded Commissioner’s Commendations. These recognised individual and collective work on projects, specific investigations and duties performed outside primary roles during 2025, including the actions of three officers formally recognised for their swift response to a fire at the Tercentenary Sports Hall earlier this year.

The ceremony concluded with the Police Support Staff Award being presented to civil servant David Francis, and the Gavin Clinton Constable of the Year Award going to Police Constable Kianna Hermida.