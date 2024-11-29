Richard Cartwright presented with Lifetime Achievement Award
Broadcaster and musician Richard Cartwright was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Cultural Awards on Thursday evening. The hour-long awards ceremony celebrated local culture and the contributions made by the community. Mr Cartwright was recognised for his lifelong service to Gibraltar through cultural programmes, his music and broadcasting spanning decades. He was presented...
