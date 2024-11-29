Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 29th Nov, 2024

Richard Cartwright presented with Lifetime Achievement Award

Richard Cartwright receives the Lifetime Achievement Award. Photos by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
29th November 2024

Broadcaster and musician Richard Cartwright was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Cultural Awards on Thursday evening. The hour-long awards ceremony celebrated local culture and the contributions made by the community. Mr Cartwright was recognised for his lifelong service to Gibraltar through cultural programmes, his music and broadcasting spanning decades. He was presented...

