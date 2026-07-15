RICHARD’S RENDEZVOUS Today’s the day

It certainly is, if everything goes to plan on this special day of the 15th of July, 2026 – a date not to be forgotten in a hurry, just like the date of the closing of this landmark, now disappeared, fence.

Yes, it was 1969. Just like we remember the Referendum, National Day, oh, and Christmas day of course, amongst a few other momentous dates and occasions.

As you may assume, this article was written some days before the day of publication, today Wednesday... Hopefully - very hopefully - all has gone well.

And so, the journey to get here has been a very long and complicated one in the end, to get the i’s and t’s dotted and crossed correctly in the right places to make everything acceptable to all concerned and get the famous (hopefully not to become infamous) treaty up and running –the UK, the EU, and very especially to our neighbour, Spain, and acceptable to us here in Gibraltar, also.

There certainly has been a lot of work going on at the border. It’s been non-stop, and still very much ongoing.

Some features, I understand, are temporary as much more time is needed to convert the whole area into a much more sophisticated well-run entrance to our Rock of Gibraltar.

Police, Customs and Borders need proper permanent offices in a fit-for-purpose building as they are the first official bodies you come across the now open frontier and are there, well situated, should they be required to act quickly if the need arises.

They will be vigilant to the goings on in the area, strategically placed in full view of their surroundings and ready to assist with whatever may be necessary, down to a simple enquiry from visitors.

The three official services are also now fully equipped with new vehicles, well supported by cameras and CCTV everywhere. All angles are covered.

The architects’ plans of the whole area - pictures of which were published in the local press - are very impressive and works will soon get seriously off the ground and I’m sure we all can’t wait to see the whole area looking great and fully developed.

So what does the man and woman in the street think of it all?

The first thing to bear in mind is many, or most of us, humans don’t fancy change. It can sometimes be somewhat traumatic for some.

For us locals, here in Gib, and thinking of the past, our history and our relationship with successive Spanish governments, feelings about the change or changes still to come are taken on board with wariness, suspicion, and understandable caution, simply because of our not unpleasant, shaky, sometimes quite difficult past, and therefore many of the individuals I have been speaking to feel insecure about what’s planned and what’s to come our way.

Yes, many feel a bit edgy about it all and some would prefer us to remain as we are. But that’s not an option.

We would more than likely go back to awkward moments at the border with long queues from time to time and other inconveniences politically and everything else that can be thrown at us, I would dare suggest.

No, this is a great opportunity to move forward which is something we all aspire to, right?

Well, there’s a need to proceed and make it work on both sides.

This applies to both governments, - if some issues are not proceeding as they should, red lights and stop signs will be raised and investigations will follow and any aspects of the deal, or treaty, not going to plan will be put right.

I think we all hope for the best and have said ‘Let us see how it goes!’ And hey, only time will tell.

So let’s wish for a healthy dose of good luck, benefitting all concerned - citizens as well as governments.

The biggest observation this week has to be the outcome of a free-flowing frontier: everybody knows that and anxiety prevails, no doubt. So, a few more observations this fortnight...

The rains are no more because it’s summer and the sun is shining brightly, whoopee! Main Street is well looked after. The steam pressure cleaners are constantly on the go and the very ugly oil and other stains on the pavements are being kept at bay: no rain, no natural washdown with the downpour’s heavy droplets. But a little more attention has to be made of other areas, such as side streets and some of our roads. Campion Pak by the Leisure Centre entrance also. Those horrible stains won’t disappear if not washed off with plenty of pressure.

Some of our Main Street trees are being given a haircut. GreenArc gardeners up high pruning away quite happily...

Popped into the Alameda Gardens last week to have a look around as I hadn’t been there for a while, and the garden people were busy keeping the place well looked after – and it is. It’s looking great, very neat and tidy...

Whilst there, I checked on the water fountain/feature at the entrance to the gardens. That is the sort of thing that’s needed at the Waterport roundabout, la ‘Fuente del Capullo.’ Get rid of the pathetic, weak, stupid drip of a so-called spout, (I understand it can’t be turned on stronger because riders and others complain of being sprayed on windy days as they drive by. Mira que lastima, poor souls! So consequently we end up with that, laughable nonsense of a water feature, right there at the entrance to our city. Hence my suggestion of that Alameda type of water feature installed, although larger, of course. Or, replace the whole thing with a statue, or monument like the one at the Evacuation Memorial or some other feature – whatever, but please do something about it, it’s looked ugly and stupid for long enough.

On a lighter note, more walking tours are evident in town. Footfall is on the increase and the town is getting busier.

I’ll be back in a fortnight.

Let’s enjoy the newly introduced free flow!