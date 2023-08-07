Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 7th Aug, 2023

Local News

Rock by rock, clean-up teams push on removing bulk of oil from Rosia Bay

Photos by Eyleen Gomez, Johnny Bugeja and DoE.

By Eyleen Gomez
7th August 2023

Rock by rock, stone by stone, clean-up teams worked through the weekend to mop up oil from the Gas Venus spill, removing large boulders to soak up sludge from underneath that would otherwise have seeped into the environment for months. The decision to lift the rocks out was unprecedented here but may help to mitigate...

