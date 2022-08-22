Royal Gibraltar Police gears up for recruitment and training drive
Recruitment within the Royal Gibraltar Police is no easy task and for three officers, the next few months will see them whittle down a list of aspiring candidates and train the next generation. Inspector Dylan Quigley, Police Constable Sharon Berini and Police Constable Javin Davidson spoke to the Chronicle about what the force looks for...
