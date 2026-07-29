Rush completes historic Commonwealth Games heptathlon debut with eleventh place finish

Sitting eleventh in the overall heptathlon ranking after six events, Ella Rush had only one more discipline to complete.

This was Gibraltar’s debut in the heptathlon at the Commonwealth Games and, although not a medal-winning performance, Ella Rush was to make a strong impression, with her eleventh-place position almost secure heading into the final event.

Going into the concluding 800m, Rush trailed Stephenson by 208 points, with the latter sitting in tenth place. Stephenson also held the faster season’s best over the distance, having recorded 2:11 compared to Rush’s 2:14. Overturning the deficit would require a major swing in performances in the final event.

Rush was already aware that Lucy Woodward, sitting just behind her in the rankings, would need something close to a significant personal best combined with a poor performance from Ella in order to overtake her.

However, the same could be said of Rush if she wanted to move ahead of Stephenson. The positions appeared secure if all athletes performed close to their season’s best times.

For Ella, having already performed at what was considered Gibraltar national record level in each of her previous six events, the seventh event presented another opportunity to potentially break a national record set back in 2009.

The Gibraltar senior women’s 800m national record currently stood at 2:15.56, achieved by Kim Baglietto in Finland in 2009.

Although Ella Rush’s season’s best, achieved on April 10 this year, weeks after she had been confirmed as eligible to represent Gibraltar, stood at 2:14.75, this had not been officially confirmed on the GAAA listings, similar to other records.

Now officially representing Gibraltar at the Commonwealth Games, a similar time would have cemented her name in the national record books for the 800m.

Having recently completed her time at Georgia University, where she was to win silver at the SEC Championships, and having moved to the UK to establish herself within the professional side of the sport with her own coaching team, Ella had been settling back into a new routine and adapting to the climate differences between the United States and the United Kingdom.

A wet track, as seen during the Glasgow 2026 athletics sessions, was somewhat of a negative factor to have during what was a crucial 800m final heptathlon event. However, as the athletes arrived for the late evening session, the skies cleared somewhat from the grey clouds, with the sun beginning to shine down on Scotstoun Stadium.

A fast field stretched the runners from the start, with Ella Rush trailing towards the back of the group and eventually finishing 14th in a time of 2:19.30, well outside her season’s best.

With both Stephenson and Woodward finishing close to their season’s best performances, Rush was fortunate to hold on to her eleventh-place position, with Woodward coming within 20 points of overtaking her.

A tired-looking Rush was unable to come close to her season’s best during the race and also fell outside the Gibraltar national record mark.

O’Connor of Northern Ireland was to take gold, with England’s O’Dowd claiming silver. Australia’s Tori West finished with the bronze medal.

Gibraltar’s first appearance in the heptathlon at the Commonwealth Games concluded with an eleventh-place finish from a field of 15 athletes.