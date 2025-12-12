Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 12th Dec, 2025

Local News

Santos delivers workshop to Gibraltar College travel and tourism students

By Chronicle Staff
12th December 2025

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, delivered a specialised workshop to second-year Gibraltar College students on the Travel and Tourism course ahead of the Christmas break.

The session focused on how Gibraltar is marketed as a tourism destination and how the tourism industry is adapting to global trends. Mr Santos provided an overview of Gibraltar’s tourism strategy, its key markets and the approaches being taken to enhance visitor experience and sustainability.

He outlined the role of destination marketing, the importance of digital engagement and the collaboration between the Government and industry stakeholders to position Gibraltar competitively within the region.

The session also gave students the opportunity to contact the Gibraltar Tourist Board if they were interested in working with it to develop their experience in the sector.

Mr Santos said: “It was a pleasure to speak with the Travel and Tourism students at Gibraltar College and to share how we promote Gibraltar on the world stage. I hope this session both informed and inspired them as they continue their studies.”

Gibraltar College thanked the Minister for his time and for providing students with valuable first-hand insight into the work of the Ministry and the broader tourism sector.

