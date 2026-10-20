Santos discusses maritime apprenticeships with Balaena

The Minister for Equality and Employment, Christian Santos, has met representatives of Balaena to discuss apprenticeship opportunities for young people in Gibraltar’s maritime sector.

Balaena owns Gibdock and discussions focused on the development of a four-year apprenticeship programme combining practical experience in the maritime industry with study and specialist training in Birkenhead.

The meeting follows earlier discussions between the Gibraltar Government and Balaena, including a visit by the Minister for Health, Care and Business, Gemma Arias Vasquez, to the company’s shipyard in Birkenhead, formerly Cammell Laird.

The proposed programme would give young people in Gibraltar the opportunity to gain recognised qualifications, develop specialist technical skills and pursue careers in the maritime industry.

Mr Santos is due to visit Balaena’s facilities in Birkenhead in the coming months to learn more about the training available and how the apprenticeship could be adapted to Gibraltar’s needs.

Mr Santos said: “We are committed to expanding apprenticeship opportunities and ensuring that young people in Gibraltar have access to different pathways into skilled employment. Working directly with industry allows us to develop programmes that respond to employers’ needs whilst providing participants with valuable training and practical experience. I welcome the discussions with Balaena and look forward to visiting their facilities in Birkenhead to explore the opportunities available and how we can take this initiative forward.”

The Ministry of Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism will continue working with Balaena on the proposals, with further details to be announced as discussions progress.