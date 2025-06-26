Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 26th Jun, 2025

Santos meets with Lived Experience Council to discuss disability issues

By Chronicle Staff
26th June 2025

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, recently held a meeting with the Lived Experience Council, a group made up of local individuals with disabilities who share their personal experiences and challenges.

The Supported Needs and Disability Office (SNDO) Manager, Jenny Victory, accompanied Mr Santos at the meeting.

Discussions covered several key topics, including the ratification of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, improvements to disability benefit processes, the development of a comprehensive disability database, and issues relating to Blue Badge usage and parking accommodations.

The Council highlighted the importance of recognising individual experiences and the need for support tailored to each person’s circumstances.

Mr Santos reaffirmed his commitment, through the SNDO, to promoting accessibility and inclusion, and to developing practical, achievable solutions that uphold the dignity and independence of persons with disabilities.

Following the meeting, further targeted discussions with Government departments will be arranged, with continued strategy development and engagement with the disability community to maintain momentum and achieve positive outcomes.

