School wifi networks reconfigured to ensure stable connectivity for work tools
Computer systems at schools have been reconfigured to ensure only authorised access is granted to wifi systems. The step as necessary after around 2000 unauthorised devices were detected, mainly during 8.30am to 9.30pm, simultaneously signed into school wifi networks vital for student work. Coupled to authorised access, “…this amounted to a total of approximately 3500...
