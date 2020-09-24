Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 24th Sep, 2020

Scientists ponder spate of orca attacks on boats in Strait

Archive image of orcas near fishing boats in the Strait of Gibraltar. Photo by CIRCE

By Priya Gulraj
24th September 2020

Reports of orcas ramming into boats in the Strait of Gibraltar could be attributed to “new behaviour” as they search for tuna in areas popular for fishing, researchers have said. At the end of August, a Spanish naval yacht lost part of its rudder following an encounter with two orcas, while a French boat was...

